Punjab CM announces ₹100 cr for relief measures in flood-hit areas

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on August 19 announced ₹100 crore for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas of the State.

He also announced that as soon as the water level recedes, a special ‘girdawari’ (crop loss assessment) would be conducted to ensure adequate compensation for the affected farmers.

The Chief Minister made the announcements during a tour of the flood-affected areas of Rupnagar district to access the damage due to torrential rains in the past 72 hours.

Mr. Singh also met with the people who suffered damage to their properties due to the flooding.

He was accompanied by his chief principal secretary Suresh Kumar, Cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Anandpur Sahib MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari, among others.

A flood-like situation prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana after heavy rains over the past few days.

While the Meteorological department said no heavy rainfall was reported in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on August 19 morning, the two States had received heavy rains during the past three days.

