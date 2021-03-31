Punjab clears setting-up of ED to check illegal mining

CHANDIGARH

31 March 2021 17:20 IST

It will help in ramping up the State’s revenues, says Cabinet statement

To check illegal mining in Punjab, the Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the establishment of the Enforcement Directorate.

An official statement said the ED, to be headed by a senior police officer not below the rank of DIG, will be set up in the Mining and Geology Wing of the Water Resources Department. “It will help in ramping up the State’s revenues by curbing the menace of illegal mining. The ED would help in checking and stopping unauthorised movement of minor minerals within the State and at the inter-State borders, in conjunction with the officials of the Mining Department. It will also facilitate prosecution of those indulging in illegal mining under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.”

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here.

“Working closely with the Mining Wing, the ED will also check that those involved in sand and gravel business do not overcharge on the sale price ceiling prescribed in the mining policy,” it added.

The Cabinet also approved a scheme following which women in Punjab get to travel free of cost in all government-run buses within the State from April 1.

“Under the scheme, women residents can avail free bus travel in government-owned buses, including PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways Buses (PUNBUS) and city bus services operated by local bodies. The scheme is not applicable to government-owned AC buses, Volvo buses etc,’’ said the statement.

To provide reprieve to the defaulting allottees of all urban development authorities, with the cut-off date of December 31, 2013, the Cabinet gave the nod to the Punjab Urban Development Authorities Amnesty Scheme-2021 for recovery of outstanding instalments, it said.

The Cabinet gave approval for running cattle ponds of the government in the districts in public private partnership (PPP) mode to streamline their functioning and to effectively redress the menace of stray animals.