Punjab civic body polls: SEC orders repolling in 3 booths

CHANDIGARH

16 February 2021 00:54 IST

Miscreants had damaged EVMs here

Amid reports of miscreants damaging the electronic voting machines (EVMs) during Punjab civic body polls, the State Election Commission has ordered repolling in three booths on February 16.

Repolling will be held in three booths of Patran and Samana Municipal Councils in Patiala district. Polling was held on February 14 for over hundred municipal bodies across the State, which saw 71.39% voter turnout amid stray incidents of clashes at some places.

An official statement said the SEC had received reports from the Patran Returning Officer that some miscreants had damaged the EVMs at polling booth number 11 of ward number 8. Reports were received from the Samana RO about damaging of EVMs at polling booth numbers 22 and 23 of ward number 11.

“The Commission has announced to nullify the earlier polling conducted in these booths and ordered a repoll under Section 59 (2)(A) of the Punjab State Election Commission Act, 1994,” it said.

The counting will take place on February 17.