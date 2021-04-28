Punjab Chief Minister hits out at Sidhu

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said indiscipline in the party would not be tolerated at any cost. He said if former Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu wants to contest against him then he is free to do so but that would only lead to the latter losing his security deposit.

In an interview, the Chief Minister challenged Mr. Sidhu to clearly spell out whether he is a member of Congress party or not? “If yes, then his continuing rant against his Chief Minister and the government amounts to gross indiscipline”, said Captain Singh, adding the Congress dissident ought to choose the side he was on. He also said indulging in breaking the discipline of the party, BJP won’t take him back and as far as the Shiromani Akali Dal is concerned, they are also peeved with Mr. Sidhu.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar and said the latter is doing a good job and discharging his responsibility well so, there is no question of Mr. Sidhu being appointed in his place.

On the issue of Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sunil Jakhar tendering their resignations, the Chief Minister said he had rejected the same.