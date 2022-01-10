Other States

Punjab CEO tests positive for COVID-19

Chandigarh Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

"CEO Punjab Dr. S. Karuna Raju, IAS, asymptomatic tested Covid positive. Under isolation at home taking all precautions as per Covid protocol. Those who came in contact with him in last few days, kindly get tested and take care," according to a tweet by the office of the Punjab CEO.

Mr. Raju on Saturday had held a press conference here after the Election Commission announced dates for polling in five states, including Punjab.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 4:56:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-ceo-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article38211499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY