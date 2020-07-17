Other StatesCHANDIGARH 17 July 2020 12:20 IST
Punjab caps COVID-19 treatment rates
Updated: 17 July 2020 12:20 IST
In an attempt to check profiteering by private hospitals during the pandemic, the Punjab government has decided to fix their COVID-19 treatment rates. The decision was announced on Thursday after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The rates, finalised for private hospitals and medical colleges, cover isolation beds, ICU treatment and hospitalisation charges, per day of admission, said an official statement.
