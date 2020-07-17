Punjab caps COVID-19 treatment rates

CHANDIGARH

17 July 2020 12:20 IST

In an attempt to check profiteering by private hospitals during the pandemic, the Punjab government has decided to fix their COVID-19 treatment rates. The decision was announced on Thursday after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The rates, finalised for private hospitals and medical colleges, cover isolation beds, ICU treatment and hospitalisation charges, per day of admission, said an official statement.

