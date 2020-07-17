Other States

Punjab caps COVID-19 treatment rates

In an attempt to check profiteering by private hospitals during the pandemic, the Punjab government has decided to fix their COVID-19 treatment rates. The decision was announced on Thursday after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The rates, finalised for private hospitals and medical colleges, cover isolation beds, ICU treatment and hospitalisation charges, per day of admission, said an official statement.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2020 12:21:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-caps-covid-19-treatment-rates/article32111175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY