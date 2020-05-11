Punjab Cabinet to boycott meetings attended by CS

The impasse between Punjab Ministers and the State’s Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh on Monday escalated after the Cabinet “unanimously” declared not to attend any meetings in which he participates. On May 9, Ministers had walked out of a pre-Cabinet meeting on excise policy over the Chief Secretary’s alleged “unacceptable behaviour” with Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Cabinet also authorised Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to act on the issue of amendments to the State’s excise policy in the light of the impact of COVID-19 and the prolonged lockdown on the liquor business.

Liquor decision soon

At the Monday meeting, the issue of home delivery of liquor was also discussed but no final decision taken due to apprehensions expressed by some Ministers. The Chief Minister is likely to decide on the issue in the next couple of days, said an official statement.

Earlier, at the start of the meeting, the Chief Minister told the Cabinet that he had taken note of the complaint against the Chief Secretary by some Ministers. Raising the issue, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal and Mr. Channi, the Technical Education Minister, expressed unhappiness over the Chief Secretary’s conduct during the May 9 meeting, describing it as “totally incorrect and unacceptable”.

The Chief Secretary did not attended the Cabinet meeting on Monday as he had taken half day’s leave, said the statement. It was attended by Home Secretary Satish Chandra in his absence.

“I gave a proposal today during the [Cabinet] meeting that if the Chief Secretary continues, then it would be impossible for me to attend any such meeting in which he is present. Charanjit Channi also clearly stated that he will not attend such meetings. The Chief Minister then asked us to record our decision. Thereafter, the Cabinet ‘unanimously’ recorded the decision,” Mr. Badal later told reporters.

The Opposition hit out at the Congress government over the issue. The Shiromani Akali Dal urged Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore to dismiss the State government on grounds of breakdown of the constitutional machinery.

Former Minister Bikram Singh Majithia said the Cabinet should resign on moral grounds or be dismissed for refusing to acknowledge the head of civil service appointed by the Chief Minister.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the Chief Minister has failed to maintain equilibrium between the executive arm and the administration.