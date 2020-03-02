Punjab Cabinet nod for Lokayukta Bill

CHANDIGARH

02 March 2020 23:11 IST

New legislation will cover even the CM

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved introduction of the Punjab Lokayukta Bill, 2020, which will cover all levels of public functionaries up to the Chief Minister.

The decision, which was taken at a Cabinet meeting held here, will repeal the existing Punjab Lokpal Act, 1996, and the new legislation will be applicable to the Chief Minister, Ministers, non-officials-officials of all the public offices, with the aim of further enhancing governance and checking corruption.

Probe into allegations

An official statement said the reform measure envisages an autonomous body to inquire into the grievances and allegations against public functionaries in the State, and to make provisions for appointment of Lokayukta and for the matters connected therewith.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Lokayukta shall have all the powers of a civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. It will also provide for prosecution in case of false complaint. Prosecution of the Chief Ministers and MLAs can be sanctioned only with 2/3rd majority of the House under the new legislation. Further, all sanctions by the Assembly, whether or not permission to prosecute is granted, will be binding on the Lokpal,” said the statement.

The Cabinet also announced emergency measures, including setting up of flu corners in all government and private hospitals, to prepare for any exigency arising from COVID-19.