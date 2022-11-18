  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punjab cabinet gives nod to notify implementation of OPS

An official statement said that the State government has approved OPS for its employees currently covered under NPS benefitting over 1.75 lakh government employees.

November 18, 2022 04:03 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | File Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Punjab cabinet on Friday gave approval to the notification for implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the State.

The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwan Mann here.

An official statement said that the State government has approved the Old Pension Scheme for its employees currently covered under National Pension Scheme (NPS), which the statement claimed will benefit more than 1.75 lakh government employees currently covered under NPS. “In addition to this, 1.26 lakh employees are already covered under the existing Old Pension Scheme. The scheme is expected to benefit more than 4,100 Employees in the next five years alone,” it said.

The statement said the scheme is aimed at safeguarding the future of government employees and recognizing their immense contribution towards the State. “In order to ensure that the scheme being introduced is financially sustainable for the exchequer in future also, the State government will be contributing proactively towards the creation of a pension corpus which will service the pension in future to the beneficiaries of the scheme,” it added.

“This contribution towards the pension corpus will be ₹1,000 crore per annum initially and will gradually increase in the future. In addition to this, the current accumulated corpus with NPS is ₹16,746 crore for which the state government will request Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Government of India to refund this amount for effective utilization at its end,” said the statement.

Related Topics

Punjab / Chandigarh / pension and welfare / wage and pension

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.