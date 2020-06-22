Punjab Cabinet gives nod to comprehensive grievance redressal policy

Punjab on Monday approved a comprehensive public grievance redressal policy to bring the mechanisms of all departments under one umbrella, within the ambit of “digital Punjab”.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh. “There is currently no single interface for citizens to register their grievances with the government, which necessitated the formulation of a comprehensive policy,” said an official statement.

The statement said the policy provides for establishment of a clear standardised work-flow for redressal, assigns time-lines to each officer in the work-flow for resolution, enables citizens to submit their feedback on the resolution provided, escalates grievances to higher authorities and allows for analysis of the collected data for evidence-based decision making.

The Cabinet also decided to set up four coronavirus (COVID-19) testing laboratories, with priority appointment of the 131 essential staff. It also cleared the proposal of the Medical Education and Research department to create and fill up four posts of Assistant Professor (Microbiology) on ad hoc basis in these four viral testing laboratories.

The statement said aimed at expeditious disposal of cases related to the POCSO Act and crimes against the women, the Cabinet okayed the creation of 35 posts for setting up three units of DNA, cyber forensic and audio-voice analysis in the Forensic Science Laboratory at S.A.S Nagar.

To ease the regulatory burden on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Cabinet approved the Punjab Right to Business Rules, 2020, which were drafted under the provisions of the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, and later notified, after approval by the Assembly in January 2020, the statement added.