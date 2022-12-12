Punjab Cabinet gives nod for recruiting 1,800 constables, 300 sub-inspectors every year

December 12, 2022 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Chandigarh

Decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Bhagwant Mann

PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave nod for recruiting 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors in the state police force every year.

A decision on this was taken in the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in Chandigarh.

Sharing details of the Cabinet decisions after the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the State government will recruit youth to the posts of constables and sub-inspectors in the Punjab Police department every year.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Cabinet today decided that youth will be recruited in the Punjab police department every year,” informed Mr. Cheema in a media briefing.

Mr. Cheema said there will be a recruitment of 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year while asserting that the recruitment process will be completed in the same year.

Every year, the posts of constables and sub-inspectors will be advertised, he said.

The physical tests for the recruitments in the state police force will be conducted from September 15 to September 30 every year, he added.

The Finance Minister further said that 710 vacant posts of 'patwaris' (revenue officials) will also be filled.

