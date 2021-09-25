Punjab cabinet finalised, Channi to meet governor

Mr. Channi is expected to meet the governor at 12:30 pm and the oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers is likely to take place Sunday, sources said

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit this afternoon as the list of legislators for the new cabinet has been finalised, sources said.

Mr. Channi is expected to meet the governor at 12:30 pm and the oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers is likely to take place Sunday, they said.

Also read: Scheduled Caste leaders thank Rahul Gandhi for naming Channi as Punjab CM

The development comes hours after Channi returned from Delhi having held a final round of discussion with the party high command on the faces to be included in the new cabinet.

The sources said seven fresh faces are likely to find place in the Mr. Channi-led cabinet and five MLAs who were ministers in the Amarinder Singh government are likely to be dropped.

Mr. Channi was summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command on Friday to discuss the cabinet expansion. The visit came within hours of him returning from the national capital.