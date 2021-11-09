Punjab Cabinet accepts resignation of Attorney General Deol

The post left vacant by Attorney General Deol will be filled by Wednesday, says CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Punjab Cabinet has accepted the resignation of Advocate General A P S Deol and the post left vacant by him will be filled by Wednesday, said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Chandigarh.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been pushing for the replacement of Attorney General Deol, who had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 desecration incidents and police firing on protesters.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Mr. Channi said the AG had resigned a few days ago.

“The Cabinet today accepted it (resignation),” said Mr. Channi, adding that it would be sent to the State Governor.

“Tomorrow, the new AG will be appointed,” said Mr. Channi.