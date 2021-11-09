Other States

Punjab Cabinet accepts resignation of Attorney General Deol

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chairing a Cabinet meeting in Chandigarh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Punjab Cabinet has accepted the resignation of Advocate General A P S Deol and the post left vacant by him will be filled by Wednesday, said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Chandigarh.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been pushing for the replacement of Attorney General Deol, who had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 desecration incidents and police firing on protesters.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Mr. Channi said the AG had resigned a few days ago.

“The Cabinet today accepted it (resignation),” said Mr. Channi, adding that it would be sent to the State Governor.

“Tomorrow, the new AG will be appointed,” said Mr. Channi.


