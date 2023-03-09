ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab: BSF nabs Bangladeshi trying to intrude into India

March 09, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - New Delhi/Amritsar

The man was apprehended on the intervening night of March 8-9 in the area of border post-Rajatal in the Amritsar sector of Punjab

PTI

A Bangladeshi national has been apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) while trying to intrude into India from along the International Border on Thursday, a force spokesperson said.

The man was apprehended on the intervening night of March 8-9 in the area of border post-Rajatal in the Amritsar sector of Punjab, he said.

"The man was fired upon by the BSF troops on duty and subsequently arrested. His search was conducted." "During initial questioning, he revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national. His questioning will be further carried out and the next course of action will be taken," the spokesperson said.

