Punjab Board Class 12 English exam cancelled following reports of question paper leak

February 24, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Chandigarh

Harjot Singh Bains ordered a high-level probe into the matter.

PTI

The Punjab School Education Board's Class 12 English examination slated to be held on Friday was cancelled following reports of question paper leak.

According to a state government statement, on the directive of Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the examination has been cancelled.

The statement quoting Mr. Bains said that taking immediate measure after receiving reports of the leak of the question paper, he had instructed the authorities to cancel the exam.

The minister also ordered a high-level probe into the matter and said no person involved in the matter will be spared and exemplary action will be ensured against the erring.

New date for the exam will be announced later.

CONNECT WITH US