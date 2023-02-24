HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Board Class 12 English exam cancelled following reports of question paper leak

Harjot Singh Bains ordered a high-level probe into the matter.

February 24, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI

The Punjab School Education Board's Class 12 English examination slated to be held on Friday was cancelled following reports of question paper leak.

According to a state government statement, on the directive of Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the examination has been cancelled.

The statement quoting Mr. Bains said that taking immediate measure after receiving reports of the leak of the question paper, he had instructed the authorities to cancel the exam.

The minister also ordered a high-level probe into the matter and said no person involved in the matter will be spared and exemplary action will be ensured against the erring.

New date for the exam will be announced later.

Related Topics

Punjab / test/examination / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.