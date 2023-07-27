Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

July 27, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Chandigarh

A delegation of the Punjab BJP on Thursday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on the flood issue, highlighting that the AAP government allegedly "failed" to take measures on time despite warnings of heavy rainfall to prevent losses suffered by farmers.

The delegation was led by party's state unit chief Sunil Jakhar.

"We have requested the governor that answers should be sought from this government so that people of Punjab come to know how because of negligence on part of the AAP dispensation, the heavy losses caused due to floods could have been prevented," Mr. Jakhar told reporters outside the Rah Bhavan after meeting the governor.

Floods do cause losses, but more loss was suffered due to the "negligence" of the AAP government, he said, adding the government failed to handle the flood situation.

Mr. Jakhar also alleged that the government failed to take necessary measures, including cleaning of drains and strengthening of embankments, that led to the flooding.

In many areas, the danger looming large is the outbreak of diseases, the BJP leader said, adding the Bhagwant Mann government should wake up from its slumber and take necessary measures.

He said ₹218 crore fund had been released by the Centre for relief measures.

Mr. Jakhar said fields in many areas in the state are still waterlogged where sowing of crops is not possible.

He said the AAP government should give interim relief to the farmers whose fields are still submerged and also compensate those who have suffered crop loss due to recent floods caused by heavy rains.

The government should not escape from its responsibility, Mr. Jakhar said.