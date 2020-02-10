Punjab bans movie ‘Shooter’ for ‘promoting violence’

The Punjab government on Sunday ordered a ban on Punjabi movie Shooter, which is based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan on the ground that it promotes violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats and criminal intimidation.

In a statement, DGP Dinkar Gupta said the matter of banning the controversial movie was discussed with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday, along with a proposal from ADGP Intelligence Varinder Kumar to ban it. The movie trailer, released on January 18, suggested that the film was highly radical.

The Chief Minister had also directed the DGP to look into possible action that could be initiated against one of the producers, KV Dhillon, who had reportedly promised in writing, back in 2019, that he would shelve the movie, originally titled Sukha Khalwan. The DGP had also been asked to look into the role of the promoters, directors and actors.

The statement said the producer had earlier given his commitment after the Mohali police received a complaint about the movie glorifying gangster Kahlwan, who used to describe himself as ‘sharpshooter’ and was allegedly involved in more than 20 cases including murder, kidnapping and extortion. He was shot dead by gangster Vicky Gounder and his accomplices on January 22, 2015, while he was being brought back to the Patiala jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar.