Punjab Assembly session likely to be stormy

CHANDIGARH

19 February 2020 23:12 IST

Opposition to take up power tariff issue

The budget session of Punjab Assembly, beginning February 20, is expected to start on stormy note as the Opposition parties have geared up to corner the ruling Congress government on the issues of power tariff hike, farmers’ plight and stray cattle menace.

The principal Opposition – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — have both planned to forcefully raise the issue of hike in electricity tariff among other public interest issues during the session.

“Congress promised to give electricity at ₹5 per unit, but the rate today is between ₹9 to ₹10 per unit. It’s the most expensive in the country. The Chief Minister’s remark about renegotiating power purchase agreements with private players is nothing more than a political statement. We will bring a calling attention motion on misgovernance,” former Minister and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia told The Hindu.

Mr. Majithia, who along with other party leaders met Punjab Assembly Speaker K.P. Rana on Wednesday, said they have demanded a 15-day budget session to discuss issues.

“The Congress government should not run away from the debate. The Opposition should be given appropriate time during the budget session to take up people’s issues,” Mr. Majithia said.

“People want to know where are the jobs. Not only this, they want to know why unemployment allowance of ₹2,500 per month is still not being given. Discussions are needed on illegal mining, liquor smuggling besides farmers’ distress and loan waiver,” he said.

‘Promise not honoured’

Accusing the Congress government of not fulfilling its election promise of scrapping or reviewing the power purchase agreements with private thermal power plants, AAP MLA Aman Arora said instead of securing interests of the people, the State government has chosen to protect the interests of the private companies.

Mr. Arora said the Amarinder regime followed the dotted lines drawn by previous SAD-BJP dispensation, resulting in steep electricity tariff hike.

He said keeping in view the growing menace of stray cattle in the State, the party will move a motion during the session to effectively deal with it.