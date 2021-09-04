Punjab Assembly holds session on Prakash Parb

The special one-day session of the Punjab Assembly to commemorate the 400th Prakash Parb (birth anniversary) of Guru Teg Bahadur was held here on Friday.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said unity in diversity is not a hollow slogan, and it must be understood and internalised by all. He said history remembers Guru Tegh Bahadur with great pride as ‘Hind Di Chadar’ for making the supreme sacrifice for opposing forced conversion and for protection of religious freedom. On the relevance of the supreme sacrifice, he said it was far more relevant and important even today as three-and-a-half centuries ago.

The Governor described the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib as one of the most important turning points in the spiritual, religious and political history of India.