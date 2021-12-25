Other States

Punjab Assembly election | 22 farm bodies in Punjab announce political front, to contest State polls

Photo used for representatinal purpose only. Farmer organisations, who were among the farm bodies protesting against the three farm laws, announced that they will contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. File   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

As many as 22 farm organisations in Punjab, that were part of the protest against the three farm laws, formed a political front on Saturday and announced they would contest the upcoming State Assembly polls.

A decision in this regard was taken by representatives of these organisations in Chandigarh.

These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab which participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three Central farm laws.

Farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has been set up for fighting the Assembly polls in Punjab due early next year.


