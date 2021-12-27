Other States

Punjab Assembly election 2022 | BJP formally announces alliance with Amarinder, Dhindsa's party

Amit Shah with Captain Amarinder Singh, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and J.P. Nadda during a meeting, ahead of 2022 Punjab assembly polls, in New Delhi, on Monday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP will contest the Assembly polls in Punjab in alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt), Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said on Monday.

Both Mr. Singh and Mr. Dhindsa, a Rajya Sabha MP, met with the BJP top brass, including president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Mr. Shah's residence in New Delhi to chalk out a strategy for the polls.

It was decided at the meeting that the BJP, Mr. Singh's party and Mr. Dhindsa's party will jointly contest the polls in Punjab.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "Today, it is being officially announced that the BJP, (Mr.) Amarinder Singh's party and (Mr.) Dhindsa's party will jointly contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab." Mr. Shekhawat, the BJP's poll in-charge for Punjab, said to finalise the seat sharing agreement, a joint committee will be formed comprising two leaders from each party.

He also announced that the three-party alliance will come up with a joint manifesto.


