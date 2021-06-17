Punjab asks pvt. hospitals to not stall treatment even in case of e-card anomalies

CHANDIGARH

17 June 2021 00:37 IST

The govt. had provided free treatment for COVID-19 under State Health Insurance Scheme

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday directed all empanelled private hospitals that the treatment or e-card of the entitled beneficiary of ‘Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna’ (the State Health Insurance Scheme) should not be stalled while the beneficiary was admitted to the hospital.

Mr. Sidhu said that in case of any anomalies in the e-card of the beneficiary, the same should be corrected only after the completion of treatment of the beneficiary patient, because the e-cards had been approved at the end of the insurance company only. The State government had also provided the free treatment for COVID-19 to the entitled beneficiaries under the scheme in all empanelled private hospitals. He said training would be provided to private hospitals to expedite the process of filing the claim under the COVID-19 packages.

Mr. Sidhu said the vaccination drive was running in full swing across rural and urban areas. “Punjab has received a quota of 5,98,060 Covaxin doses from the Government of India whereas the State purchased a Covaxin quota of 1,50,850. The utilisation of Covaxin received from the Centre is around 4,90,041 while 66,032 doses have been administered to public from the State purchase quota. On the same pattern, 48,16,580 doses of Covishield have been provided by the Centre and 46,43,786 of which have been utilised,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the Punjab government had procured 5,86,000 doses of Covishield of which 5,30,603 doses had been successfully administered till June 13.

He said a total of 58,15,339 people had received vaccine till now.

Positivity rate

Mr. Sidhu said the positivity rate of period between (17 May-12 June) in rural and urban areas remained almost same at 4.4%. The CFR (case fatality) rate remained high in rural areas than urban areas in the same period. The trend reversed after mid-May 2021 where the CFR in urban areas exceeded the rural areas, he said.