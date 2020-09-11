Punjab approaches Centre to block social media sites

CHANDIGARH

11 September 2020 00:05 IST

In a crackdown against rumour-mongers spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media, the Punjab police on Thursday approached the Centre for blocking access to 45 links indulging in false propaganda after the social media platforms concerned failed to act against them within the mandated 36 hours of notices being issued to them by the State.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said with 13 more accounts/links blocked by the various platforms, the total number of URLs/links blocked for spreading false propaganda in the State has gone up to 121, while the Central government’s intervention has been sought in 45.

“While Facebook has blocked 47, Twitter has blocked 52, YouTube 21 and Instagram 1 accounts/ links from their platforms. In addition, 292 more such URLs/links carrying malicious content have been reported to social media platforms for blocking the same,” said the DGP.

On the 45 accounts/links that the social media platforms concerned had failed to block despite notices from the police, the DGP said a letter has been sent to the cyber law division of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. In the letter, a request has been made for blocking of access to the said YouTube channels/accounts under Section 69A (1) of Information Technology Act, 2000.