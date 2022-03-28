Punjab announces it will start doorstep delivery of ration

File photo of PDS rice for representation

March 28, 2022 13:08 IST

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says that his govt. will ensure that the quality ration reaches the beneficiaries

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on March 28 said that ration would be provided at the doorsteps of beneficiaries across the State.

In a video message, Mr. Mann said that after the launch of the doorstep ration delivery scheme people would now no longer need to stand in queues, also it would be ensured that they get quality ration, including food grains or pulses.

“Today we are going to change this system. Now our elderly mothers will not have to stand in queue for hours for ration. No one will have to give up their daily wages. Today, I have decided that your government will deliver ration to your home,” he said, adding that several times poor people, especially daily wagers, had to forego their work only to get the ration. “How difficult and sad would that be. But now no one will have to leave their work for getting ration, our officials will deliver ration to the beneficiaries at their doorstep,” he said.

Pointing out that a similar scheme was kicked-off in Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party, Mr. Mann said the scheme, unfortunately, got stopped, but in Punjab, the scheme will be successfully implemented.