Punjab announces 300 units of free power from July 1

It was a key promise made by AAP during poll campaign

The Punjab government on April 16 announced 300 units of free electricity from July 1, as per an official advertisement published in prominent newspapers.

The details surrounding the announcement are awaited.

Providing up to 300 units of free electricity to every household in the State was a key promise made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2022 Assembly election campaign. The announcement has come a month after the party formed its government in the State.

In Punjab, at present, free electricity is provided to the agricultural sector. Also, 200 units of free electricity are given to all households in the Scheduled Caste, Backward Caste and Below Poverty Line categories.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier in the week stated that the State government will soon give good news to the people of the State.

Ahead of the announcement, senior Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira raised apprehensions surrounding the announcement. “I have learnt that @BhagwantMann govt is going to mischievously do cross subsidy! They’ll impose tubewell bills on 10 acre & above farmers and will then give 300 units free out of that savings! This cheating was never specified by @ArvindKejriwal while giving this guarantee !” he said in a tweet on Friday.