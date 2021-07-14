Punjab and Haryana HC says children are expected to look after their elderly parents properly

It is not only a value-based principle, but a bounden duty as enshrined within the mandate of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, says the court.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed that children are expected to look after their elderly parents properly, which is not only a value-based principle, but a bounden duty as enshrined within the mandate of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act-2007.

The court’s observations came on July 8 during a matter of a 76-year-old widow, who was ousted from her house by her son, who by playing fraud with the mother had transferred her house in his name and even assaulted the mother.

Hearing the matter, Justices Augustine George Masih and Ashok Kumar Verma said: “The Parliament enacted the Senior Citizens Act to uphold the dignity and respect of a senior citizen at the time of old age. State had serious concern about the challenge faced by the people in their old age. Apart from physical vulnerabilities, they face emotional and psychological challenges. On account of these frailties, they are totally dependent. The moral law formulated through the legislation is necessary to rationalise the well-being of all in society. The moral values that prevailed in society in the past have been accepted as universal values. The State in its wisdom, considering the acceptance of these values, seeks to promote the common good through the Senior Citizens Act. These values carried duties and obligations.”

“..The provision under Section 23 (1) of the Act of 2007 attempts to provide a dignified existence to the elderly people. It is often seen that after receiving the property from their parents, the children abandon them. In such situation, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 is an enabling lifeline for such old-aged parents and senior citizens who are not looked after by their children and become neglected lots. Section 23 of the Act of 2007 is a deterrent to this and hence is beneficial for the elderly old-aged people who are incapable of taking care of themselves in their last phase of life. The children are expected to look after their elderly parents properly which is not only a value-based principle but a bounden duty as enshrined within the mandate of the Act of 2007,” observed the judges.