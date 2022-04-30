Punjab and Haryana have demanded setting up of separate High Courts: Haryana CM

Both States will duly send their proposals to Union Home Ministry, he says

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Goa CM Pramod Sawant during the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Court at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Saturday said Haryana and Punjab have demanded the setting up of separate High Courts for both them and regarding this, both would duly send their proposals to the Union Home Ministry.

In New Delhi, interacting with the journalists after attending the joint conference of Chief Ministers and the Chief Justices of High Courts, organised by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Mr. Lal stated that the demand for setting up a separate High Court for Haryana was made in the joint conference. “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also demanded the setting up of a separate High Court for Punjab.”

Mr. Lal observed that he also demanded the setting up of a separate High Court for Union Territory Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

During the conference, Haryana also demanded that the selection of judicial officers in the State should be done through the Haryana Public Service Commission, he added. Notably, for some time, the selection process of judicial officers in Haryana is being done by the High Court.