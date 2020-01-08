Punjab AAP to hold protests against power tariff hike

The Aam Aadmi Party has said it would stage a ‘gherao’ at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s residence on January 10 against the recent hike in electricity charges.

The Aam Aadmi Party is the main Opposition party in the Assembly.

AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann said the Chief Minister should answer why the consumers were forced to pay higher tariff as compared to other States though the State produced its own electricity.

Mr. Mann in a statement said had the ruling government been a little sensitive about the concerns of the consumers, it would have scrapped the expensive power purchase agreements (PPAs) inked by the previous SAD-BJP government with private power companies. He alleged that the Congress government had succumbed to the pressure of powerful power mafia. It had failed to honour its poll promise of cancelling the agreements with private thermal plants after forming the government.