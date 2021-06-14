Punjab AAP protests scam in scholarships for Dalit students

CHANDIGARH

Two lakh students deprived, money given to fake colleges, say AAP leaders.

Aam Aadmi Party workers and leaders on Monday staged a protest close to the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh against alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme for Dalit students.

AAP’s Harpal Singh Cheema, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly led the protesters, who were prevented from reaching the CM’s residence.

Mr. Cheema alleged that Congress government had squandered huge amounts of money meant for scholarships of two lakh Dalit students, jeopardising their future. “At the behest of the government, the police administration has violated our constitutional right to protest, but we will continue our struggle and the AAP workers would go on hunger strike on June 15 in front of the offices of Deputy Commissioners in all the districts across the State,” said Mr. Cheema.

He said AAP’s struggle would continue until a police case was registered against the wrongdoers under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Senior AAP leader Manwinder Singh Giaspura said the investigation report submitted by senior IAS officer Kirpa Shankar Saroj on the alleged post-matric scholarship scam revealed that the scholarships were given to fake colleges. “As a result, genuine private colleges have not received funds and lakhs of Dalit students have been deprived of their right to education,” he said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Saravjit Kaur Manuke, said “While the government has embezzled the scholarship money of Dalit students, it has also discriminated in giving jobs to Dalit youth and promotions to employees.”