Punjab AAP chief holds meetings to bolster stir

Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held three public meetings in Mansa district to garner support for the party’s ‘Kisan Mahasammelan’ on March 21 aimed at strengthening the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new agri laws.
Mr. Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, said Delhi Chief Minister and the party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will come to Punjab for the event.
During his meetings at Ulakh, Makha and Kharak Singh Wala villages, Mr. Mann appealed to the people to attend the event at Baghapurana in Moga district in large numbers to show the nation that the farmers’ agitation is still strong.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema held a roadshow at Ajnala in Amritsar district to galvanise support for the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath