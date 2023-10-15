HamberMenu
Punjab: 10 Congress councillors from Jalandhar join AAP

The move comes ahead of next month's municipal corporation elections in Jalandhar

October 15, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - Jalandhar

PTI

Ten Congress councillors from Jalandhar joined the AAP, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducting and welcoming them into the party fold, it said on October 14.

The move comes ahead of next month's municipal corporation elections in Jalandhar.

Elections to five municipal corporations in Punjab— Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Phagwara— will be held within the first fortnight of November.

AAP's Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, Minister Balkar Singh, MLA Raman Arora, AAP's Punjab General Secretary Jagroop Singh Sekhwan, Jalandhar Rural In-charge Steven Kaler and party leader Rajwinder Kaur Thiara were present at the induction ceremony, it said in a statement.

Deepak Sharda, Om Prakash, Des Raj Jassal, Bal Krishan Bali, Sunil Kumar Sodhi, Vijay Bhatia and Dalvinder Kaur were among the 10 Congress councillors who joined the AAP on October 14.

Mr. Mann said his government is working for the state's common people and added that influenced by the AAP's policies, people from across the country, including Punjab, are continuously joining the party.

He said the AAP will register a historic victory in the upcoming municipal elections, similar to its performance in the assembly polls of 2022.

