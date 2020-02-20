Punish those who hire proxies in schools: Nagaland Teachers’ body

GUWAHATI

Report to your institutions or face termination, 438 absentee staff told

The All Nagaland School Teachers Association (ANSTA) has asked the School Education Department to punish teachers who give them a bad name by hiring proxies or substitutes.

The department had on Saturday issued notices to teachers who employ substitutes in their places of posting. Such teachers do other jobs or pursue their passion in their home towns or villages while letting others teach for payment of a part of their monthly salaries.

“Teachers who fail to comply with the directive for ending such an appalling practice must be punished befittingly,” ANTSA president Visato Koso said.

In his order, department’s Principal Director Shanavas C. ordered the teachers who employed proxies to immediately report to their respective schools.

Each of these teachers was also asked to send to the department’s official mail id two of his or her photographs — one in front of the school and the other while teaching in a classroom — every working day from their own email accounts registered with the department.

Failure to comply with the directive could lead to termination of service, the directive warned.

The order also said 438 teachers from different districts were found guilty of it during a verification drive in October-November 2019.

“Such activities by a few thoughtless teachers will reflect upon those who dedicate themselves to the noble profession,” the ANTSA said, asking the school management committees to be vigilant against the proxy culture.