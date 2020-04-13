Pune’s waste collectors in dire need of equipment

The lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic is straining every sinew of waste collector Anjana Gorkhe, who is part of SWaCH, a city-based cooperative of self-employed waste collectors.

She and her 3,000 colleagues, who show up to work every day ignoring the peril to their own health in picking the city’s waste, are in need of additional safety equipment as the virus tightens its grip over the city.

Besides, Ms. Gorkhe, who is in her 50s and lives in a rented place in Wadki, has had to combat the paranoia engendered by the virus. With COVID-19 cases in the city soaring, her landlord has prohibited her from entering the locality until the crisis is over. This has caused her and her daughter Shital, also a waste collector, to shift a further 12 km to Shinde Vasti in Hadapsar, leaving their belongings behind.

Given the infrequency of public transport, Ms. Gorkhe is forced to trudge the nine-odd kilometres to begin her work at Tarawade Vasti.

“As buses do not pass from my area early in the morning, I have no option but to walk to my work zone, which takes me a good one hour. Food and water on the job is a problem, and the commute tires me out while pushing the garbage trolleys,” she said.

However, she holds no grudges against her landlord and neighbours for being asked to shift to another place. “The landlord and our neighbours are good people. They have assured us that our belongings will remain secure. They are understandably concerned about the risk of transmission, and hence have urged us to move elsewhere,” she said.

Ms. Gorkhe and her colleagues, on the front line of the battle against COVID-19, now face a very real health hazard given the strain on the limited resources of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“Unlike doctors or policemen, waste collectors have to go back to their homes in slum clusters. Hence, their health is of paramount importance, not only for their preservation, but also for the sake of the public. The PMC has thus far given 6,500 gloves, masks and soaps to our members, who total 3,500 in number. While we have given them two pairs of gloves and scarves [7,000 units each] for now, a continuous supply is needed in future. Let us be realistic; the virus will keep spreading and the risk of transmission cannot be expected to end until July-end,” said Harshad Barde, director, SWaCH.

He said that in the wake of the extraordinary precautions needed to be taken as the virus spreads still further, the waste collectors will require six gloves per member (around 21,000 units), 20 soap bars each (70,000 units) and two pairs of scarves (totalling 7,000 units).

“Before the outbreak, a pair of gloves could last a month or more. But now, the workers have to keep washing them continuously, which results in more wear and tear. Furthermore, the soap bars they carry are small in size for the sake of convenience, and get used up quickly. So, we need several more,” he said.

Mr. Barde said that while the PMC is trying its best to procure more gear, it is imperative that private players and individuals step in.

Detailing the risk that the waste collectors face, he pointed to SWaCH workers collecting garbage at the Minatai Thackeray Vasahat in Gultekdi — one of the most affected areas in the city with at least 60 cases — where there is no common tap. As a result, the waste pickers have no access to water to clean themselves after their work.

“An estimated 1.6 lakh slum properties in Pune are covered by around 700 waste pickers. These areas, given the potential for community transmission, are very critical,” Mr. Barde said.

Despite the perils involved, on an average 96% SWaCH workers report for duty each day. “These waste collectors are extremely tough. Despite being under tremendous pressure from their families to not step out, the rate of absenteeism has been surprisingly low till now. While some have no option but to work, others are doing it out of sheer integrity,” he said.

The big question is if their morale and endurance will continue to remain as high in the coming days.

Mr. Barde said that there is a pressing need for some form of Central intervention to provide for the security of waste collectors in the informal labour sector.

“The scheme for healthcare workers should be extended to other sanitation workers as well, especially those in the informal sector. While the PMC has already got its employees covered under various schemes, the Central government needs to come up with a healthcare insurance scheme for these front-line warriors as well,” said Mr. Barde.