Pune’s recovery rate exceeds 60%

Despite more than 200 new COVID-19 cases reported across Pune district on Sunday, authorities said the district’s recovery rate has now exceeded 60%.

The total case tally has risen to 9,523, while the death toll has climbed to 409, with two fatalities reported till Sunday evening.

“However, despite the rise in cases, the district’s recovery rate has risen to 62.33%. Only 3,178 of the total cases are active, while 5,936 people have been discharged till date,” Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar said.

Dr. Mhaisekar said the death toll in Pune division, which also includes Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts along with Pune, has now risen to 562. Pune division’s total case tally has now reached 12,214, of whom 4,262 are active.

“As many as 7,390 people in these five districts have been discharged till date, while 254 of the active patients are critical,” Dr. Mhaisekar said.

He said Solapur district reported 69 new cases and three new deaths to take its total tally to 1,263 and its death count to 115. “Of Solapur’s total cases, 501 are active while 607 patients have been discharged. Satara’s death toll has risen to 26. However, only three new cases were reported today to take the district’s total tally to 621. Of them, 292 are active and 303 have been discharged,” he said.

Kolhapur district, which has seen fluctuating numbers, has witnessed fewer cases in the past week, reporting only six new cases in the last 24 hours as its tally reached 665. Its active cases have reduced, with 238 people undergoing treatment while as many as 419 discharged. The district has reported six deaths thus far.