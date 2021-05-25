Pune’s Jagruti Foundation to be part of Menstrual Hygiene Day

MH Day brings together the voices and actions of non-profits, government agencies, individuals, private sector, and the media to promote good menstrual health and hygiene for all women and girls.

Pune’s Jagruti Foundation, a non-profit organisation working to create awareness of menstrual hygiene among underprivileged girls, will be one of the partners in Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) on May 28, a global advocacy platform initiated by the German non-profit organisation, WASH United, in 2013.

“I have been working on menstrual hygiene management programmes and sanitary waste management since April 2018. Through this, we reached out to a number of adolescent girls, specially abled, and the underprivileged,” said Swanandi Deshmukh-Rath, founder of Jagruti Foundation.

MH Day brings together the voices and actions of non-profits, government agencies, individuals, private sector, and the media to promote good menstrual health and hygiene for all women and girls.

Ms. Deshmukh-Rath had initially started with her sanitary waste management project, which was followed by participation in Red Dot campaign by creating awareness of disposal of sanitary pads. The foundation also conducts workshops on menstrual hygiene for women.

“We are proud to be part of MH Day. We wish to expand our work which needs much more attention in India and especially in rural parts of our country,” she said.