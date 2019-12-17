Pune’s Fergusson College students stage protest against Citizenship Act and NRC

Hundreds of students from the city’s noted Fergusson College on Tuesday held a protest rally and a campaign inside the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). They extended their solidarity to students who allegedly endured a police crackdown at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

The protest was organised inside the campus as the Pune police on Monday had denied permission to students to agitate or conduct a signature campaign outside the college.

The Deccan Police Station had sent a notice to Santosh Rasve, a second year Arts student of the college and one of the organisers of the protest, under section 149 (police to prevent cognizable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Monday evening warning them not to protest outside the campus.

According to Mr. Rasve, the Deccan police had first given permission and then immediately reversed their decision on Sunday.

Scores of students from youth wings of political and social outfits including the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Loktantrik Janata Dal United participated in the Fergusson protest.

“The shocking, brutal and utterly unwarranted clampdown on the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia is emblematic of the authoritarian tendencies of the BJP-led Central government which aims to stifle progressive thought among students who abide by the Constitution. We will carry on this fight,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, leader of the student wing of Loktantrik Janata Dal United.

The Deccan police on December 15 had similarly refused permission to a protest planned by Pune’s Assamese community against the CAA.