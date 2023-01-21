ADVERTISEMENT

Pune woman made to consume powdered human bone as she was unable to conceive

January 21, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - Pune

The woman’s husband, in-laws and others would conduct black magic rituals during ‘amasvya’ (no moon night) as she could not bear a child since 2019

PTI

Seven people have been booked for allegedly making a woman consume powder made of human bone as part of a black magic ritual so that she could conceive, police in Pune in Maharashtra said on Friday.

The accused comprise the husband, his parents, his brother and other kin, while there is also mention of a "woman mantrik" in the complaint, Inspector Jayant Rajurkar of Sinhgad Road police station said.

"The 28-year-old victim got married in 2019 but did not have a child. So her husband, in-laws and other accused would conduct black magic rituals during 'amasvya' (no moon night). She has alleged she was made to drink water mixed with powdered human bone. She was also allegedly made to bathe in a particular waterfall," he said.

The woman has also alleged the accused used to mentally and physically harass her to force her to get money from her parents, the official added.

The seven have been booked under The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 as well as Indian Penal Code section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), Mr. Rajurkar said.

