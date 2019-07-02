Other States

Pune wall collapse: 6 labourers feared dead in second incident in 72 hours

At leaset five labourers died after the retaining wall of Sinhgad College in Ambegaon collapsed in Pune on Monday.

At leaset five labourers died after the retaining wall of Sinhgad College in Ambegaon collapsed in Pune on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Mandar Tannu

more-in

This comes close on the heels of the Kondhwa tragedy

At least six construction workers, including two women, were killed and three injured after the compound wall of the Sinhagad College campus collapsed on their shanties early on Tuesday following relentless rain during the past 24 hours.

According to initial reports, most of the labourers hailed from Chhattisgarh and were living in tin hutment adjoining the wall.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot on receiving a call about several persons being trapped in the debris after the wall caved in a little after 1 a.m. Rescue operations are under way. So far, the NDRF team has managed to recover six bodies. The process of identification was on, said police officials.

The incident comes barely two days after the Kondhwa wall collapse that resulted in the death of 15 labourers and their kin.

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai Other States
disaster and accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2019 8:32:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pune-wall-collapse-6-labourers-feared-dead-in-second-incident-in-72-hours/article28258043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story