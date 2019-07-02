Pune wall collapse: 6 labourers feared dead in second incident in 72 hours

At least six construction workers, including two women, were killed and three injured after the compound wall of the Sinhagad College campus collapsed on their shanties early on Tuesday following relentless rain during the past 24 hours.

According to initial reports, most of the labourers hailed from Chhattisgarh and were living in tin hutment adjoining the wall.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot on receiving a call about several persons being trapped in the debris after the wall caved in a little after 1 a.m. Rescue operations are under way. So far, the NDRF team has managed to recover six bodies. The process of identification was on, said police officials.

The incident comes barely two days after the Kondhwa wall collapse that resulted in the death of 15 labourers and their kin.