Pune University gets new Vice-Chancellor

Academic Dr. Nitin Karmalkar has been named the new Vice-Chancellor of the 69-year-old Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday, succeeding Dr. Wasudeo Gade. The announcement was made by Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, who is also the Chancellor of the State’s universities.

Dr. Karmalkar, an academic for 25 years who heads the Department of Environmental Science at the SPPU, has had extensive experience in teaching geology, geochemistry, and volcanology. Earlier, the selection panel headed by eminent scientist Anil Kakodkar had forwarded the names of five short-listed candidates to Mr. Rao.

The other candidates in the race were Anjali Kshirsagar, HoD, Department of Physics and Bhushan Patwardhan, HoD, Interdisciplinary School of Health Sciences, both at the University of Pune (UoP), Prof. A. B. Pandit, Dean, Students’ Affairs and Human Resource Development at the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, and Suhas Pednekar, Principal, Ramnarain Ruia College of Arts and Science, Mumbai.

The candidates were interviewed by Mr. Rao on Tuesday, and were asked to outline their vision for UoP.

The university was recently awarded the coveted ‘A+’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Dr. Gade, the outgoing V-C under whose tenure the varsity was awarded the top NAAC grade, said UoP had the potential to become one of the top universities in the country if public perception surrounding it improved in tandem with an effective student redressal mechanism.