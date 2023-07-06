Pune school principal assaulted over allegations of installing CCTV in girls’ washroom

July 06, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Pune

The principal of a private school principal was allegedly assaulted by members of a Hindu outfit in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade area following allegations by the parents of some students that a CCTV camera was installed in the washroom of girl students, police authorities said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after a number of activists of pro-Hindu outfits reached the school following complaints by parents and assaulted the principal, a Christian, in the school premises.

A video clip of the assault, which occurred Tuesday afternoon, went viral on social media platforms. The clip showed the principal, whose shirt was ripped off, being chased by a mob in the school premises.

According to the Talegaon Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police officials, the parents in their complaint given to police alleged the school had installed a CCTV in the washroom of girl students, conducted prayers from the Bible, and did not give holidays to students on Hindu festivals. The Hindu outfits have accused the principal of “promoting Christianity”.

“We are looking into the substance of the allegations levelled by the parents against the principal. We have received a written complaint in the matter from the parents. No FIR (First Information Report) has been registered yet,” a police official said.

