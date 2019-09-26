11 feared dead as intense rain pounds Pune district

At least 11 persons were feared dead in separate rain-related incidents across Pune district while some others were believed to be missing after incessant showers battered the city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Five people lost their lives after a compound wall of a residential society collapsed in Pune’s Aranyeshwar area sometime after midnight on Wednesday, while one person lost his life after his car was swept away from a bridge during the heavy downpour.

Five more rain-related deaths were reported from other tehsils in Pune district, Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told The Hindu.

There are unconfirmed reports of three or four more persons missing.

The majority of the deaths in Pune city were caused after the compound wall of Tangewala Society in the city’s Parvati area caved in sometime around Wednesday midnight. “While the intensity of the rain was tremendous for some hours in some areas in the city like Sahakarnagar, Bibewadi, Katraj, it must be noted that the total rainfall recorded over the areas in the city and the district during the night was not really that much. The unfortunate wall collapse incident in Aranyeshwar was because of the water that was flowing from the upstream areas in tremendous force. The people who died were not residents of the society but unfortunate passersby,” said Mr. Ram.

He further said that the chief cause of concern at the moment was Baramati city, which was facing the threat of a major deluge owing to the alarming rise of the levels of the Karha river.

“The main problem facing us at the moment is the danger of flooding in Baramati city because the Nazare dam has been filled to its capacity following heavy rainfall in Saswad,” Mr. Ram said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were already deployed and a high-alert had been issued to residents living in the low-lying areas.

He said that 15,000 persons in Baramati had already been moved to safer zones following a discharge of more than 80,000 cusecs of water from the Nazare dam.

Fadnavis condoles deaths

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a tweet, said that he was “pained to know about the loss of lives in and around Pune due to heavy rains.”

“My deepest condolences to the families. We are providing all possible assistance needed. State disaster management officials and control room in continuous touch with Pune Collector and the Pune Municipal Corporation . Two NDRF teams are deployed in Pune and two in Baramati. One more NDRF team is on way to Baramati. State Government is also closely monitoring the dam discharge,” Mr. Fadnavis tweeted.

Several low-lying areas in and around Pune city were flooded as heavy rain lashed the city on Wednesday, causing severe damage to property in areas like Sinhagad Road, Sahakarnagar, Parvati and Katraj.

Water entered the homes of a number of residential societies, chawls and shanties in these areas while several four-wheelers were severely damaged owing to an intense bout of rain that lasted for several hours between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Residents said that water levels had suddenly shot up owing to the massive amounts flowing down to from the city's Taljai Tekadi (hill) area.

In some societies, the water levels rose as high as eight to nine feet as water flooded parking lots. Several vehicles were washed away, while scores were seen strewn about in a damaged state in residential societies in Bibwewadi, Sahakarnagar and Parvati.

Traffic affected

Massive traffic snarls were reported along the Swargate-Katraj route on Thursday morning with the water yet to clear from the roads and the water-logging caused the Katraj highway to be jammed.

The rainwater led to the Pune Municipal Transport depot in Katraj remaining completely shut, causing regular bus travellers much inconvenience.

Electricity supply was disrupted in the whole of the Sinhagad Road area and several other places. With water entering pumping stations, there are apprehensions that the afflicted areas may face a water cut.

Schools, colleges closed

Given the grim situation, Mr. Ram has declared all schools and colleges in Pune city as well as the outlying areas of Pune district, including Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli, to be shut.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Department authorities said that 13,981 cusecs of water was being discharged from the Khadakwasala dam, which had filled to the brim. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was expected in parts of Maharashtra on Thursday evening as well and that the intensity was expected to reduce only by the end of the week.

Convective rainfall

The city has been experiencing bouts of convective rainfall for the past three nights. A rise in day temperatures accompanied by humidity is giving way to intense burst of heavy rain beginning late evening and lasting for the better part of each night.

IMD officials said that the phenomenon was not technically a ‘cloudburst’ and that it was the rising daytime temperatures and high moisture levels during the day which were giving way to convective activities in the night. This, in turn, led to heavy and relentless showers for some hours in the night accompanied by lightning.

Cong. hits out at BJP

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, lashed out at the ruling BJP, remarking that the government had scant regard for human life and was only obsessed about the coming election and staying in power.

“At the time of the Sangli-Kolhapur deluge, all BJP leaders led by Chief Minister Fadnavis were busy wallowing in their ‘Mahajanadesh yatra’. Now, when people have lost their lives in Pune owing to heavy rains, the Chief Minister and Pune’s Guardian Minister are nowhere to be seen…instead of giving succor to the rain-afflicted by visiting the spot, they callously say that they are taking stock of the situation via vide-conferencing,” he said.

Venting spleen on Pune’s Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, Mr. Wadettiwar said: “Why isn’t he [Mr. Patil] present when Pune is reeling under a calamity of this magnitude? Why is Chandrakant Patil in Delhi to discuss seat-sharing and ticket distribution when he ought to have been directing relief operations here?”