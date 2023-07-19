Pune police nab terror suspects connected to ISIS-inspired outfit 

July 19, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Pune

The Pune police have arrested two suspects wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged involvement in terror-related activities in Rajasthan, said authorities on Wednesday. Both of them were carrying a bounty of ₹5 lahks each.

The suspects have been identified as Imran Khan and Mohammad Yunus Saki, said authorities.

According to authorities, both Khan and Saki were on the NIA’s most wanted list and hail from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. They are said to be members of the ISIS-inspired terror group ‘Sufa’.

After being apprehended in the wee hours of Tuesday (July 18), the two were interrogated jointly by the Pune police and Anti-Terrorism Squad officials.

According to Pune Commissioner of Police Retesh Kumarr, three suspects were caught by a police patrol trying to steal a motorbike in Pune’s Kothrud area. However, one of the suspects fled when the trio were taken for a house search.

Further, during the house search, one live cartridge, four mobile phones and a laptop were seized along with tools related to stealing bikes.

“After interrogating them, we came to know they were wanted by the NIA for offences in Rajasthan and had been absconding, carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh each,” Mr. Kumaarr said.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against Khan and 10 others in September last year, accusing them of a conspiracy to perpetrate acts of terror in Rajasthan.

Mr. Kumar said that as per the suspects, they had been staying in Pune city for 16-17 months.

“Further probe is on in coordination with other agencies. A search is on for their accomplice and we hope to nab him soon,” Mr. Kumaarr said.

The NIA on July 18 had attached a poultry farm in Ratlam, allegedly owned by accused Imran Khan and used by ‘Sufa’ members to induct new cadres and train them in making explosives.