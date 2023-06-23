Pune Police nab prime suspect in murder of prospective Range Forest Officer

June 23, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - PUNE

The Pune Rural Police on Thursday claimed a breakthrough in the murder of a 26-year-old girl who recently cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination.

Police authorities late Wednesday nabbed Rahul Dattatraya Handore (28), the prime suspect in the murder of Darshana Pawar, the daughter of a driver at a sugar mill in Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district.

Darshana had recently qualified for the post of Range Forest Officer (RFO) after clearing the MPSC examination. Her body was found in a decaying state at the foothills of Rajgad Fort, a popular trekking destination around 40 km from Pune city on June 18.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said that Handore allegedly killed the deceased because she had rejected his marriage proposal.

Acquainted since childhood

“The victim and the accused apparently were acquainted since childhood and they even lived close by… They were also in touch in Pune when both of them were studying and preparing for the civil service examinations the past few years. Prima facie, it appears that Rahul committed the murder because Darshana rejected his marriage proposal,” said Mr. Goyal.

Handore, who had apparently fled to Delhi and West Bengal after the crime, was finally nabbed at Mumbai’s Andheri railway station late Wednesday after which he confessed to having committed the murder, said police officials.

The accused hails from Nashik’s Sinnar taluk and is a science graduate. A civil services aspirant, Handore worked for a food delivery app, said the police.

Both the deceased and the accused were reported missing in separate police complaints lodged by their respective families last week.

The victim had travelled to Pune on June 9 to participate in a felicitation programme organised by a civil services coaching academy. Her inspirational speech, in which she thanked her parents for having faith that she could achieve something big, was well-received on social media.

Darshana, who had her initial studies in Kopargaon in Ahmednagar, shifted base to pursue M.Sc. from the Savitribai Phule Pune University.