Pune police bust leopard smuggling gang, rescue 2 cubs

The Pune Rural Police on Monday rescued two leopard cubs and arrested three people in connection with smuggling the animals at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza, 26 km from the city.

According to the Rajgadh police, Munna Sayyad (31), Irfan Shaikh (33) and Ayyaz Pathan (40) are all from Pune district. Mr. Sayyad is a resident of Shirur, while Mr. Shaikh and Mr. Pathan live in the city’s Kondhwa and Ghorpadi Peth areas.

“The car carrying the trio was coming from Satara district and was stopped at the plaza. On demanding to see their licences and car papers, we heard animal sounds emanating from the vehicle. On conducting a search, we found the leopard cubs hidden in two baskets. The smugglers were immediately taken into custody,” a police official said.

Authorities said investigations are on to ascertain to whom the smugglers planned to sell the felines, and the scale of the gang’s activities.

Maharashtra has witnessed an alarming rise in the number of leopard deaths since 2018, with wildlife activists and forest authorities estimating nearly 35 deaths in the State last year. In April, five leopard cubs were found charred to death in a sugarcane farm in Pune’s Ambegaon taluk. In March, two cubs were rescued from the sugarcane fields in the same region when farmers of Vadgaon Anand village stumbled upon them while harvesting their crops.

In November last year, a six-year-old male leopard was found dead in a forest near Alandi near Pune city, while a two-year-old leopard was knocked down by a speeding vehicle in Ahmednagar district.