Pune land deal: ED arrests NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law

Pune:

07 July 2021 11:30 IST

Girish Chaudhary is allegedly involved in a money laundering case related to a land deal in Pune’s Bhosari.

Cranking up the pressure on leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, arrested Girish Chaudhary, son-in-law of former Revenue Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, in a money laundering case related to a land deal in Pune’s Bhosari.

The agency interrogated Mr. Chaudhary till late evening on Tuesday in connection with the land grab in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) zone in Bhosari area.

The ED’s action comes days after it arrested two close aides of former Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on June 26 and attached a sugar factory in Satara run by one of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s relatives in connection with the Maharashtra Cooperative State Bank case.

Along with Mr. Chaudhary, Mr. Khadse’s name had figured prominently in the case which concerns a prime plot of land in Bhosari that the latter had allegedly acquired by illicit means by abusing his position as Revenue Minister in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The incident had triggered Mr. Khadse’s fall from grace within the BJP besides prompting his resignation from the Fadnavis Cabinet.

In January last year, the ED recorded Mr. Khadse’s statement in the case.

Earlier in 2018, in its final submission to a Pune court, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had said that it failed to find “definite proof” that Mr. Khadse had misused his office as Revenue Minister to illicitly seize a three-acre plot in the possession of the MIDC for his private use near the sprawling township of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

However, a special court in Pune in December 2019 then allowed an intervention application filed by anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania challenging the ACB’s ‘clean chit’ to Mr. Khadse, who was then with the BJP.

Ms. Damania had been nudging the ACB to probe Mr. Khadse since 2017, after having submitted documents allegedly containing proof of the senior BJP leader’s illicit transactions.

In May 2016, city-based whistleblower Hemant Gawande also filed a complaint against Mr. Khadse in Pune, which, among other factors, eventually led to the latter’s resignation from the Cabinet.

In April 2017, the ACB finally lodged an FIR against Mr. Khadse in compliance with the Bombay High Court’s directive based on Mr. Gawande’s complaint.

The ACB lodged the FIR under Sections 13 (1) d, 13 (2) and 15 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the former Revenue Minister, his wife Mandakini, Mr. Chaudhary and Abbas Rasool Ukani, the original owner of the plot said to be in cahoots with Mr. Khadse in allegedly engineering the scam.

Mr. Gawande said that the original valuation of the plot, according to the Sub-Registrar, stood at ₹31 crore, a far cry from Mr. Khadse’s figure of ₹3.75 crore. Mr. Gawande had alleged that the value of the property when Mr. Khadse’s kin applied for compensation would stand at ₹65 crore, twice the original market valuation (calculated as per the compensation under the new Land Acquisition policy of 2013).