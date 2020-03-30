Pune district records first COVID-19 death

Pune district on Monday recorded its first death after a 52-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago, died at Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said authorities, as Maharashtra’s death toll due to the Coronavirus pandemic rose to nine.

The patient, who was admitted to the private hospital on March 22 after testing positive, had a medical history of diabetes and hypertension, said sources.

“While the 30-odd COVID-19 positive patients undergoing treatment at the Naidu Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and other medical establishments in the district are stable, one patient unfortunately passed away today. This should impress upon Punekars to rigidly adhere to the lockdown rules and not take this epidemic lightly,” said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Maharashtra witnessed a surge in COVID-19 positive cases as the number went up by 12 within 12 hours on Monday to take the State’s tally to 215, with fresh cases being reported from Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur and the first positive case reported from Nashik in north Maharashtra on Monday.

Of these, Pune recorded five new cases, while three more were reported from Mumbai, two from Nagpur, one more from Kohapur and one from Nashik’s Niphad tehsil, which had hitherto remained unscathed from the scourge of the virus.

With five fresh cases being reported from Pune, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has now risen to 42 with 12 of these cases in Pimpri- Chinchwad.

Five discharged

Five patients in Pune and three in Pimpri-Chinchwad have been discharged.

The authorities are worried that of the new cases recorded, two of them were residents of slum clusters. They had apparently come into contact with two other previously diagnosed COVID-19 patients who had returned from abroad.

“Despite the first death recorded in the district, the situation is under control and the authorities are successfully carrying out the arduous task of contact-tracing. However, I urge all residents of the city to maintain self-discipline during the lockdown period and avoid going out needlessly,” said Mr. Mohol.