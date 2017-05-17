Pune Deputy Mayor Navnath Kamble dies after massive heart attack

The newly elected Pune Deputy Mayor and senior Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader, Navnath Kamble, died of a heart attack on Tuesday. The three-time corporator was in his mid-50s.
Mr. Kamble was out for a morning walk when he suffered a heart attack at around 8 a.m. in the city’s Mundhwa area. He was rushed to Ruby Hall clinic where he passed away.
Mr. Kamble, who began his political career with the Dalit Panthers movement in 1977, was the mainstay of his party’s unit in Pune, winning as a corporator for the first time in 1997.
He later won in 2002 and in the recently-concluded elections to the Pune Municipal Corporation. A prominent face of the RPI (A) in Pune district, Mr. Kamble served as its Pune unit president twice: the first time between 1990 and 1996 and then from 2008 to 2009.
Mr. Kamble was elected as deputy Mayor in March this year following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s unprecedented win in the PMC poll. Since RPI (A) had supported the BJP in these polls, it had conceded the deputy mayor’s post.
Terming his death as an “irreparable loss to the party”, Mr. Athawale cancelled a function in Mumbai and hastened to Pune to attend the last rites of Mr. Kamble.
All administrative offices within the PMC remained closed as mark of respect to the leader who was cremated at Koregaon Park crematorium.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor