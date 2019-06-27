Pune court acquits two for 2012 murder of suspected IM operative

The Pune sessions court on Wednesday acquitted gangster Sharad Mohol and his aide Alok Bhalerao in connection with the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Mohammed Qateel Siddiqui.

The court of additional sessions judge S.H. Gwalani acquitted the duo citing “lack of evidence”. Mohol, a dreaded history-sheeter and Bhalerao had allegedly strangled Siddiqui with the cord of the latter’s trousers inside the high-security cell in Pune’s Yerwada jail on June 8, 2012.

At the time, the duo was serving time for the murder of gangster Kishore Marne, a member of the Ganesh Marne gang.

Siddiqui, who was first arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in November 2011, was alleged to be involved in the blasts at Chinnaswamy stadium and Jama Masjid in Bengaluru and Delhi respectively and was said to have close links with IM mastermind Yasin Bhatkal.

At the time of his custody, Siddiqui, who hailed from Darbhanga in Bihar, was being probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for his alleged role in a conspiracy to plant a bomb outside Pune’s famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple.

Conflicting reports emerged immediately after the murder, some suggesting that the killing was the consequence of a heated altercation between Mohol and Siddiqui. According to others, the gangster killed the terror suspect as the former was an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha and was allegedly infuriated that Siddiqui was planning to bomb the temple.

In November last year, with the case dragging on, six key prosecution witnesses turned hostile.

“We have had our doubts in the conduct of this case from the beginning. Both Mohol and Bhalerao are city-based gangsters. Eyewitnesses turned hostile owing to fear of reprisal. Once we get the order, we will be moving Bombay High Court,” said Anjum Inamdar of the Moolnivasi Muslim Manch.

In May 2016, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had directed the State government to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to Siddiqui’s family on grounds that he was in the custody of the State and his killing constituted violation of human rights.

Mr. Inamdar, whose outfit has been fighting for justice for Siddiqui’s kin, also alleged that Mohol had committed the crime to get into the good books of fringe Hindutva outfits.